- Govt to discontinue 7.75% taxable savings bonds scheme from May 28
- Indices post biggest jump in 7 weeks on banking stocks rally, global cues
- SGX plunges most in 17 years as MSCI inks agreement with Hong Kong
- Bond market signals rocky road ahead for Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover
- Dabur posts weak show in March quarter; investors eye rural success
- Banks would need additional capital buffer of $20 bn, says Credit Suisse
- JSPL's all-round show in Q4 leaves investors happy, analysts maintain 'buy'
- Blue Dart: Muted volumes, revenues amid high costs to weigh on margins
- Market Wrap, May 27: Here's all that happened in the markets today
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher ahead of F&O expiry
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets are likely to open with modest gains on Thursday, on the back of favourable global cues, ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts of May series. However, the US-China tensions and India's growing Covid-19 tally might cap the gains.
Results today
A total of 24 companies, including TVS Motor, Lupin, and Federal Bank, are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.
Global cues
US stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing above 3,000 for the first time since March 5, as the further easing of lockdowns lifted optimism for an economic recovery. The Dow Jones rose 2.2 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.48 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.77 per cent.
Asian shares are ticked up in early deals. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.6 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei gained 1.4 per cent and Australia's ASX jumped 2.2 per cent. However, a certain source of worry for the investors will be the US response to China on the issue of Hong Kong.
In commodities, Brent crude futures was last down 1.73 per cent to $34.14 a barrel.
