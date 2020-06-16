- Morgan Stanley economists double down on V-shape global recovery
- JM Financial raises Rs 770 crore through qualified institutional placement
- 91 of 133 PMS strategies beat benchmarks in one year, shows data
- Low valuations, weak market appetite, liquidity woes hurt new InvITs
- SBI Life OFS' retail portion undersubscribed amid weakness in market
- Second wave of Covid-19 fears weigh on markets; Sensex falls 552 points
- Sebi board to discuss Franklin Templeton wind-up move, MF liquidity
- Sebi orders seizing of Rs 3.8 cr from Dynamatic CEO in insider trading case
- Hindalco: Tiding well over Covid-led disruption with tight cost control
- Lower share of delivery sales leaves Westlife's investors with bitter taste
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a gap-up opening for Indian indices
Benchmark indices are likely to open higher on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rally in other global markets. However, the rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases in India might cap the gains. In that regard, investors will track Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meet with chief ministers today for any headline announcements.
GAIL might trade actively in today's session after Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the ministry was planning to unbundle GAIL into two companies for gas transmission and marketing business. READ MORE
Results today
Today, a total of 25 companies, including HPCL, NMDC, and Ipca Labs are scheduled to report their March quarter earnings.
Global Markets
The Wall Street closed higher overnight as the US Fed announced tweaks to its bond buying program, widening the range of eligible assets to include all US corporate bonds that satisfied certain criteria. The Dow Jones ended 0.62 per cent higher, the S&P 500 gained 0.83 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.43 per cent.
Asian stocks followed the late Wall Street surge in early deals. Australian ASX 200 and Japan's Nikkei both rose 3 per cent each while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 2.5 per cent.
In commodities, crude oil swung into positive territory. Brent crude was last down 1.64 per cent at $39.07 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
