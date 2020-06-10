- Sebi relaxes FPO rules temporarily to help firms raise additional capital
- IPO offers dry up amid Covid-19 scare; filings with Sebi lowest in 6 years
- How 1996 World Cup is back to haunt foreign portfolio investors
- PMS schemes slip into the red in May after making a comeback in April
- Nifty50 finds it tough to breach 10,300 after hitting intra-day high
- Covid-19: Securitisation volumes to shrink 30-40% this fiscal, says Icra
- 63 moons offers trading software Odin at 50% discount as NSE shuts NOW
- Investing in global funds will provide diversification, better returns
- Divi's Laboratories: Margins likely to remain subdued, say analysts
- Speculative bets rise on Voda Idea as investors, traders eye quick gains
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Domestic equity indices are likely to open higher on Wednesday after the US futures and Asian indices recovered from the morning lows. Investor focus will now shift to the US Fed meet although they will continue to track the Covid-19 updates and corporate results.
A total of 24 companies including Shriram Transport Finance, Tanla Solutions, Century Textiles are scheduled to announce their March quarter numbers.Global cues
Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 0.78 per cent and Dow fell 1 per cent while the Nasdaq ended at an all-time high after adding 0.3 per cent as attention turned to the US Federal Reserve, which wraps up its two-day meeting later on Wednesday..
Maruti Suzuki is also likely to be in focus today after the automaker said that owing to the lockdown it had to cut production by 97.54 per cent in May 2020 to 3,714 units. Meanwhile, rating agency India Ratings said the automobile sales may decline by up to 25 per cent in this financial year as compared to 2019-20 due to a complete washout in April and minuscule sales last month.
Results today
In Asia, Australian ASX 200 was up 0.34 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.2 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.1 per cent in morning deals.
In commodities, Brent oil futures were last down 0.73 per cent to $40.88.
