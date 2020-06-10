JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Domestic equity indices are likely to open higher on Wednesday after the US futures and Asian indices recovered from the morning lows. Investor focus will now shift to the US Fed meet although they will continue to track the Covid-19 updates and corporate results.

Maruti Suzuki is also likely to be in focus today after the automaker said that owing to the lockdown it had to cut production by 97.54 per cent in May 2020 to 3,714 units. Meanwhile, rating agency India Ratings said the automobile sales may decline by up to 25 per cent in this financial year as compared to 2019-20 due to a complete washout in April and minuscule sales last month.

Results today

A total of 24 companies including Shriram Transport Finance, Tanla Solutions, Century Textiles are scheduled to announce their March quarter numbers.
Global cues

Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 0.78 per cent and Dow fell 1 per cent while the Nasdaq ended at an all-time high after adding 0.3 per cent as attention turned to the US Federal Reserve, which wraps up its two-day meeting later on Wednesday..

In Asia, Australian ASX 200 was up 0.34 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.2 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.1 per cent in morning deals.

In commodities, Brent oil futures were last down 0.73 per cent to $40.88.


