- Dabur India nears 52-week high on strong volume growth in September qtr
- CARE Ratings freezes at 20% upper circuit on heavy volumes post Q2 results
- UPL dips 12% in three days post Q2 results; stock hits over four-month low
- Rupee slumps 33 paise to 74.74 against the US dollar in early trade
- IT stocks rally ahead of US election outcome; Infosys, Wipro advance 4%
- Sun Pharma gains 10% in two days on healthy September quarter results
- Sebi issues circular on 'due diligence' framework for debenture trustees
- Stocks to watch: PVR, Adani Ports, SBI, Ajanta Pharma, IT stocks, Lupin
- Market Ahead, November 4: All you need to know before the opening bell
- MARKET LIVE: IT stocks lift Sensex 300 pts amid US poll outcome; banks drag
MARKET LIVE: Sensex tanks 200 pts amid sell-off in financials, metal stocks
Catch all the live market updates here. Sensex, Nifty erased gains as Donald Trump claimed to go to the Supreme Court on alleged fraud in vote counting
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | US Presidential elections 2020
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The domestic equity markets turned volatile in the noon deals on Wednesday as Electoral College vote trends showed Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trumpfighting neck and neck. Biden was leading with 225-213 votes, latest tally by Bloomberg showed. CATCH THE LATEST US ELECTIONS RESULTS UPDATES HERE
Results today
Among the headline indices, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 150 points to 40,100 levels while the Nifty50 index was testing the 11,800-mark. Infosys, Sun Pharma, and Reliance Industries (aup between 2-4%) were the top Sensex gainers.
The trend among Nifty sectoral indices was mixed, with Nifty IT index, up 2 per cent, leading the list of gainers. Nifty Bank, meanwhile, skid 2 per cent.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up half a per cent, each.
The trend among Nifty sectoral indices was mixed, with Nifty IT index, up 2 per cent, leading the list of gainers. Nifty Bank, meanwhile, skid 2 per cent.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up half a per cent, each.
Results today
A total of 91 companies including State Bank of India, Lupin, and Adani Enterprises, are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.
Analysts remain divided on SBI's bottom-line figures for the quarter which may come in anywhere between Rs 2,172 crore and Rs 4,676 crore. That said, slower growth in net interest income, muted loan growth, an unchanged net interest margin, and decline in operating profit may mark the quarter. READ MORE
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More