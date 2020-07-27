- Disclosure violations: Sun Pharma, top execs seek Sebi's consent settlement
- Debt funds turn to safe havens for investors as defaults sting, shows data
- ABB: Analysts hopeful of rebound as Q2 fails to impress the Street
- Credit risk erosion likely to weigh on debt business of mutual funds
- NCDEX to launch 'options in goods' contract in 3 farm commodities on Monday
- Covid-19 impact: IPO slump stonewalls private equity exits in H1 2020
- Street signs: New YES Bank shares enter market, high-beta RIL, and more
- Mindspace REIT: Stable dividend yields make it a good long-term bet
- FPIs remain net sellers in Indian mkts, withdraw Rs 86 cr in July so far
- India's stock market is barometer of economic concentration: Shankar Sharma
MARKET LIVE: Positive start on the cards; watch out for HDFC Bank today
The Indian equity markets are likely to start this week on a positive note despite mixed trends in Asian markets. The market trend will be dictated by corporate earnings, developments on US-China relations front and Covid-19 trends.
Investors will also track RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' address to the the CII National Council members at 11 am today.
HDFC Bank might trade actively in today's session after Managing Director Aditya Puri sold 95 per cent of his shareholding in the bank valued at Rs 842.7 crore between July 21 and July 23. READ MORE
YES Bank FPO shares listing
Over 12.5 billion new YES Bank shares issued in the follow-on public offering will commence trading from today. Market players said the new shares, issued at Rs 12 apiece, are likely to exert downward pressure on the stock. Already, the stock has lost nearly 30 per cent in the last four trading sessions.
Results today
A total of 100 companies including Tech Mahindra, Marico, and Havells India are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.
Global markets
Asian equities saw a mixed start on Monday with Japan’s Nikkei falling 0.6 per cent but Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.2 per cent. Overall, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.
