MARKET LIVE: Positive start on the cards; watch out for HDFC Bank today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock brokers react to the movement share prices on BSE Sensex in Mumbai on January 23. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
The Indian equity markets are likely to start this week on a positive note despite mixed trends in Asian markets. The market trend will be dictated by corporate earnings, developments on US-China relations front and Covid-19 trends. 

Investors will also track RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' address to the the CII National Council members at 11 am today.

HDFC Bank might trade actively in today's session after Managing Director Aditya Puri sold 95 per cent of his shareholding in the bank valued at Rs 842.7 crore between July 21 and July 23. READ MORE

YES Bank FPO shares listing

Over 12.5 billion new YES Bank shares issued in the follow-on public offering will commence trading from today. Market players said the new shares, issued at Rs 12 apiece, are likely to exert downward pressure on the stock. Already, the stock has lost nearly 30 per cent in the last four trading sessions.

Results today

A total of 100 companies including Tech Mahindra, Marico, and Havells India are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.

Global markets

Asian equities saw a mixed start on Monday with Japan’s Nikkei falling 0.6 per cent but Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.2 per cent. Overall, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.

