MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty falls 100 pts; Tech M, Tatva Chintan in focus

Stock market LIVE: Selling resumed in Asian markets after a one-day hiatus as risks of China crackdown still loomed

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Indian markets eyed a gap-down start to the day, with SGX Nifty ruling 100 points lower at 15,739 around 7.30 am, as selling resumed in Asian markets after a one-day hiatus as risks of China crackdown still loomed. Meanwhile, US futures also declined as traders weighed a possible slowdown for large tech companies after Amazon missed estimates in the June quarter.

Japan's Topix index shed 1 per cent, Hong Kong Hang Seng tanked 1.4 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite index lost 0.8 per cent. At the same time, Nasdaq and S&P futures were down 1.3 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

In the overnight session, US stocks, however, had ended higher, boosted by robust earnings and GDP data. The Dow Jones rose 0.44 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.42 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.11 per cent.

Earnings alert
Over 100 companies including Bandhan Bank, Britannia, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, UPL, Indian Oil Corporation, Macrotech Developers, Marico, Nazara Technologies and Blue Dart Express are slated to post their quarterly numbers today.

Furthermore, NTPC and IDFC First are among firms that will post their Q1 numbers on Saturday.

