- Sebi blinks, gives India Inc two more years to split CMD position
- Wall Street's bonus culture gets reshaped by machines and robots
- Despite good Q3 numbers, experts sceptical about DMart's growth and margins
- Nomura downgrades Indian equities from 'overweight' to 'neutral'
- December updates indicate good health of life insurers, stocks rally
- Is Wall Street's 'green is good' motto sustainable? Here's what experts say
- Market sees RBI pausing rates for long as retail inflation hits 7.35%
- Uptick in domestic segment, biz growth continue to drive Ipca Laboratories
- Slowdown roils deal street: M&As plunge 34.4% to $67 billion in 2019
- Sebi defers deadline by 2 years to separate roles of chairman & MD
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open higher; Wipro, Mindtree Q3 nos eyed
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Retail or consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation print, that jumped to over five-and-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December, is likely to be on the investors' radar when they resume trading on Tuesday. Besides, December quarter results, company-specific development and global cues too will be keenly watched.
On Monday, indices ended at fresh closing peaks. The S&P BSE Sensex added 260 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 41,860 while NSE's Nifty ended at 12,330, up 73 points or 0.59 per cent.
RESULTS TODAY
Around 12 companies are slated to announce their December quarter results later in the day. The list includes names such as Wipro, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Mindtree.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian share markets rose on Tuesday and safe-haven assets slid as signs of goodwill between China and the United States supported optimism for global growth, with the world’s two biggest economies preparing to formalise a trade-war truce. US stocks too hit record highs in the overnight trade.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More