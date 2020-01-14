JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open higher; Wipro, Mindtree Q3 nos eyed

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

BSE, Markets
Retail or consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation print, that jumped to over five-and-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December, is likely to be on the investors' radar when they resume trading on Tuesday. Besides, December quarter results, company-specific development and global cues too will be keenly watched. 

On Monday, indices ended at fresh closing peaks. The S&P BSE Sensex added 260 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 41,860 while NSE's Nifty ended at 12,330, up 73 points or 0.59 per cent.

RESULTS TODAY

Around 12 companies are slated to announce their December quarter results later in the day. The list includes names such as Wipro, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Mindtree.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian share markets rose on Tuesday and safe-haven assets slid as signs of goodwill between China and the United States supported optimism for global growth, with the world’s two biggest economies preparing to formalise a trade-war truce. US stocks too hit record highs in the overnight trade.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh