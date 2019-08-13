- LIC Housing Finance's non-retail loans may throw up negative surprises
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty is indicating a positive start for Sensex, Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
June quarter results, macroeconomic numbers, and global cues will be the biggest factors giving direction to the market today.
On the macroeconomic data front, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) will today present CPI inflation data for the month of July. The data on balance of trade for July will also be announced today.
Market participants will also closely watch any commentary from the government over expected measures to revive economy as well as the roll-back of super-rich tax.
Reliance Industries may be in focus today after the company, at its annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday, announced that Saudi Aramco has signed a letter of intent for a proposed investment in RIL’s oil-to-chemical division. The deal is likely to fetch RIL $15 billion for a 20 per cent stake. READ MORE
SGX Nifty is trading higher, indicating a positive start for domestic indices.
GLOBAL MARKETS
US stocks dropped in a broad sell-off on Monday amid fears about a drawn out Sino-U.S. trade war, protests in Hong Kong and a crash in Argentina’s peso currency. The Dow Jones fell 1.49 per cent to 25,896, the S&P 500 lost 1.23 per cent to 2,883 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.2 per cent to 7,863. Asian shares also fell on Tuesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.26 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 1.28 per cent.
RESULTS TODAY
A total of 790 companies, including Coal India, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Bosch, and Bharat Forge are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.
(With inputs from Reuters)
