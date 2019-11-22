JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a flat start to Sensex, Nifty

Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets may continue to consolidate and book-profit during Friday's trading session.

Rating agency ICRA's downward revision to India's Q2FY20 gross domestic product growth, stock-specific developments, and global cues would drive the markets today. 

On Thursday, ratings firm ICRA lowered India's Q2FY20 GDP forecast to 4.7 per cent on weakening momentum in industry. The ICRA also forecast the country's gross value added (GVA) at basic prices in year-on-year (YoY) basis to 4.5 per cent respectively in the quarter ending September of FY2020. READ MORE

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 76 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 40,575. On the NSE, the Nifty50 index ended at 11,968, down 31 points or 0.26 per cent. 

Kerala-based CSB Bank will launch it's Rs 410 crore-initial public offer today. Analysts like the private lender's turnaround performance in this fiscal year, coupled with it's stable management. Concentrated regional presence and greater proportion of below 'BBB' rated loans, however, are a cause of concern, they say. READ ABOUT THE OFFER HERE

Asian equities rose on Friday, bouncing from a three-week low touched a day earlier, but gains were capped by persistent worries over the status of trade negotiations between China and the United States.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.12 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.1 per cent, and Australian shares added 0.52 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.16 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.24 per cent during the overnight trade on Thursday.

In the commodities market, oil prices retreated on a Reuters report that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are likely to extend existing output cuts until mid-2020. Brent Crude Futures were at $63.68 per barrel-mark, down 0.45 per cent, in the early trade. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

