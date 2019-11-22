MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a flat start to Sensex, Nifty

- Management control key trigger for Zee Entertainment; stock gains over 12%
- Lack of clarity over Numaligarh refinery, investments key concerns for BPCL
- Mutual funds to gain as Sebi tightens norms for portfolio managers
- Tata Power issues 15,000 non-convertible debentures, raises Rs 1,500 cr
- Street positive on prospects of Balkrishna Industries despite headwinds
- FATF notice against N Korea, Iran: Sebi informs capital market stakeholders
- UTI MF eyes Rs 10,000 cr valuation in IPO, 25%-30% stake to be on sale
- Kiran Mazumdar Shaw settles 'insider trading case' with Sebi in Infy matter
- Market Wrap Nov 21: Sensex loses 76 pts, Nifty ends at 11,968
- Polycab India hits new lifetime high of Rs 950, surges 71% in three months
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a flat start to Sensex, Nifty
Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Markets
Rating agency ICRA's downward revision to India's Q2FY20 gross domestic product growth, stock-specific developments, and global cues would drive the markets today.
On Thursday, ratings firm ICRA lowered India's Q2FY20 GDP forecast to 4.7 per cent on weakening momentum in industry. The ICRA also forecast the country's gross value added (GVA) at basic prices in year-on-year (YoY) basis to 4.5 per cent respectively in the quarter ending September of FY2020. READ MORE
On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 76 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 40,575. On the NSE, the Nifty50 index ended at 11,968, down 31 points or 0.26 per cent.
IPO ALERT
Kerala-based CSB Bank will launch it's Rs 410 crore-initial public offer today. Analysts like the private lender's turnaround performance in this fiscal year, coupled with it's stable management. Concentrated regional presence and greater proportion of below 'BBB' rated loans, however, are a cause of concern, they say. READ ABOUT THE OFFER HERE
GLOBAL CUES
Asian equities rose on Friday, bouncing from a three-week low touched a day earlier, but gains were capped by persistent worries over the status of trade negotiations between China and the United States.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.12 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.1 per cent, and Australian shares added 0.52 per cent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.16 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.24 per cent during the overnight trade on Thursday.
In the commodities market, oil prices retreated on a Reuters report that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are likely to extend existing output cuts until mid-2020. Brent Crude Futures were at $63.68 per barrel-mark, down 0.45 per cent, in the early trade.
(With inputs from Reuters)
