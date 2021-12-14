JUST IN
Stocks to Watch: Paytm, Shriram group, Voda Idea, Greenlam, Vedanta
Business Standard

MARKETS: Nifty may start below 17,300; Anand Rathi Wealth to list today

Stock market LIVE: Global stocks witnessed selling pressure after the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that Omicron poses a "very high" global risk

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices may extend weakness on Tuesday as well, given negative global cues. At 08:15 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,300 compared with Monday's spot close of 17,368 on the Nifty.

Globally, stocks witnessed selling pressure after the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that Omicron, which now has been reported in more than 60 countries, poses a "very high" global risk, with some evidence that it evades vaccine protection.

The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 indices shed 0.9 per cent each, while Nasdaq tumbled 1.4 per cent in overnight trade in the US.

In Asia, Hang Seng was down 0.9 per cent. Nikkei and Shanghai Composite were down 0.4 per cent each, while Taiwan dropped 0.5 per cent. Kospi was marginally in red, while Straits Times was flat.

Primary Market Update
Data Patterns (India) IPO will open for subscription today. The public issue compromises a fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of 59.52 lakh shares in the price band of Rs 555 – 585 per share.

MedPlus Health Services IPO, meanwhile, was subscribed up to 70 per cent on Day 1 of the offer. Metro Brands IPO was subscribed 52 per cent at the end of Day 2 of the issue.


First Published: Tue, December 14 2021. 08:22 IST

