Nov WPI inflation hits 12-yr high of 14.2% on hikes in prices of fuel, food

India's annual wholesale price-based inflation accelerated to 14.23% in November, its highest in at least 12 years, boosted by bigger hikes in prices of fuel and food, government data showed on Tuesday.
November's figure was up from 12.54% the previous month, as fuel and power prices rose 39.81% on the year versus 37.18% in October, while manufactured product prices rose 11.92%, against 12.04% in the prior month.
