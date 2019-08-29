JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The market may remain volatile today as August series futures & options contracts expire and participants roll over positions to the September series.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday relaxed the rules for single-brand retail, more than seven years after the foreign investment cap was removed for the segment to attract marquee foreign brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Ikea and others into the country. READ MORE

The Cabinet also approved an export subsidy of Rs 10.44 per kg which would enable mills to ship around six million tonnes (mt) of the sweetener in the coming season that starts from October. READ MORE

GLOBAL CUES

Asian stocks struggled to recover on Thursday as economic turbulence from intensifying U.S-China frictions and the spectre of a no-deal Brexit drove investors to safer harbours. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat in early trade while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.14 per cent. On Wall Street, the Dow rose 1 per cent and the S&P 500 gained 0.65 per cent, due in part to gains in energy sector following a rebound in oil prices.

(With inputs from Reuters)

