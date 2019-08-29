- Unhappy with surcharge, private market investors bat for tax parity
- RBL Bank stock falls 12% as asset quality, growth woes keep Street cautious
- Nestle India set to replace Indiabulls Housing in Nifty next month
- Low dollar returns add to FPIs' woes; Dollex up just 39.8% since March 2014
- Sebi inquiry clears Sun Pharma, finds no merit in allegations of fraud
- Britannia back on investors' radar after sharp correction in past 3 months
- OMCs in a sweet spot with declining crude prices, better refining margins
- Market Wrap, Aug 28: Sensex dips 189 pts ahead of F&O expiry
- Rally in bond markets lasted just hours after analysts decoded RBI bonanza
- YES Bank dips 10% as Moody's downgrades ratings with negative outlook
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The market may remain volatile today as August series futures & options contracts expire and participants roll over positions to the September series.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday relaxed the rules for single-brand retail, more than seven years after the foreign investment cap was removed for the segment to attract marquee foreign brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Ikea and others into the country. READ MORE
The Cabinet also approved an export subsidy of Rs 10.44 per kg which would enable mills to ship around six million tonnes (mt) of the sweetener in the coming season that starts from October. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
Asian stocks struggled to recover on Thursday as economic turbulence from intensifying U.S-China frictions and the spectre of a no-deal Brexit drove investors to safer harbours. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat in early trade while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.14 per cent. On Wall Street, the Dow rose 1 per cent and the S&P 500 gained 0.65 per cent, due in part to gains in energy sector following a rebound in oil prices.
(With inputs from Reuters)
