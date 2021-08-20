JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty falls 200 pts; CarTrade Tech to list today

Stock market LIVE: rowth concerns amid the spread of Delta variant and US Federal policy minutes that signal a reduction of its bond-buying program in 2021 are among key factors spooking global market

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The ripples of a global market crash are likely to be felt by the Indian indices today as they open for trading after a one-day hiatus. Growth concerns amid the spread of Delta variant and US Federal policy minutes that signal a reduction of its bond-buying program in 2021 are among key factors spooking global markets. Adjusted SGX Nifty was down 220 points at 16,342 around 7.35 am.

Global markets
In the overnight session, Wall Street ended the volatile session on a mixed note. Overall, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.19%, the S&P 500 gained 0.13% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.11%.

Meanwhile, equities slid in Japan, Hong Kong and China, where Beijing is deepening a crackdown on private industry. US futures retreated after modest S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gains during a choppy overnight session. Japan’s Topix index shed 0.5%, South Korea’s Kospi index was up 0.9% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid 1.1%. S&P futures were down 0.3%.

Oil check
In the commodities market, oil prices came off three-month lows but were on track for a weekly decline of around 6% as lockdowns in countries facing surging cases of the Delta variant dimmed the outlook for fuel demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September, due to expire on Friday, rose 0.2% to $66.61 a barrel after sliding 2.7% on Thursday.

