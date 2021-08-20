- Ride this two-wheeler stock to make a handsome profit in the medium term
- Indices in for rough ride, but correction could spur more buying: Experts
- Q1 results: Second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, higher costs take a toll
- Silver lining for FMCG companies as sector posts robust 37% growth in Q1
- Top headlines: European shares tumble 2%; Ujjivan SFB MD & CEO resigns
- Avendus calls first close of Future Leaders Fund II, Rs 584 cr committed
- FPIs' investment value in domestic equity surges 7% to $592-bn in Jun qtr
- ICICI Bank gained more than 1.3 million credit cards since December
- Sensex touches 56,000 but ends in the red; bank stocks tumble
- RBI to buy Rs 5,000 cr of bonds from secondary market under G-SAP on Aug 26
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty falls 200 pts; CarTrade Tech to list today
Stock market LIVE: rowth concerns amid the spread of Delta variant and US Federal policy minutes that signal a reduction of its bond-buying program in 2021 are among key factors spooking global market
Global markets
In the overnight session, Wall Street ended the volatile session on a mixed note. Overall, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.19%, the S&P 500 gained 0.13% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.11%.
Meanwhile, equities slid in Japan, Hong Kong and China, where Beijing is deepening a crackdown on private industry. US futures retreated after modest S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gains during a choppy overnight session. Japan’s Topix index shed 0.5%, South Korea’s Kospi index was up 0.9% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid 1.1%. S&P futures were down 0.3%.
Oil check
In the commodities market, oil prices came off three-month lows but were on track for a weekly decline of around 6% as lockdowns in countries facing surging cases of the Delta variant dimmed the outlook for fuel demand.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September, due to expire on Friday, rose 0.2% to $66.61 a barrel after sliding 2.7% on Thursday.
