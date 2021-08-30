JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Indices hit new record; Sensex tops 56,400, Nifty above 16,800

Stock market LIVE: The frontline S&P BSE Sensex hit a new high of 56,469.86 while the Nifty50 touched 16,817 level

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

stock markets, sensex, growth, m-cap, investors, investments
LIVE market updates: Indian equities scaled new record peaks in early deals on Monday as Jerome Powell's speech last Friday suggested interest rate hike in the US could be later than previously thought.

The frontline S&P BSE Sensex hit a new high of 56,469.86 while the Nifty50 touched 16,817 levels. Both the indices later scaled down to 56,458 and 16,803 levels, up 333 points and 98 points, respectively.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.7 per cent each. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh