MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market
The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) easing of requirements for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) will be the biggest factor giving direction to the market today.

Sebi said FPIs would no longer be required to meet the ‘broad-basing’ criteria, under which at least 20 investors were required to establish a fund. The market regulator also clarified on the debt-to-equity ratio companies need to maintain to be eligible for buybacks. READ MORE

Market participants will also take cues from the minutes of RBI's August monetary policy committee (MPC) meet released yesterday that showed that all three internal members had voted unanimously for a cut of 35 basis points to support economic growth. READ MORE

Auto stocks will today react to Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's comment that the government has set no deadline to ban the production of petrol, diesel vehicles or for automobile manufacturers to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).

The Wall Street on Wednesday got a boost from strong retail results. The Dow gained 0.93 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.82 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.9 per cent. Asian shares, too, edged ahead on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei added 0.4 per cent and Australian shares 0.3 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

