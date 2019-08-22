- Analysts eye festive season for consumption revival; top stocks to buy
- Sebi eases FPI norms, approves changes in rules prohibiting insider trading
- GAIL loses steam as financial, operational challenges tapers growth
- High-leverage entities losing favour amid worries of corporate defaults
- Regulatory worries, price erosion may pull down Dr Reddy's US revenues
- Onion prices rise by up to 76% on reduced supply from flood-hit states
- Near-term concerns outweigh GAIL's attractive valuations, growing network
- Need to examine issues on 35% minimum public shareholding plan: Sebi chief
- Samco Securities gets Sebi nod for MF biz, eyes acquisitions in sector
- Sebi okays Rs 1 cr reward, hotline access for informers of insider trading
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) easing of requirements for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) will be the biggest factor giving direction to the market today.
Sebi said FPIs would no longer be required to meet the ‘broad-basing’ criteria, under which at least 20 investors were required to establish a fund. The market regulator also clarified on the debt-to-equity ratio companies need to maintain to be eligible for buybacks. READ MORE
Market participants will also take cues from the minutes of RBI's August monetary policy committee (MPC) meet released yesterday that showed that all three internal members had voted unanimously for a cut of 35 basis points to support economic growth. READ MORE
Auto stocks will today react to Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's comment that the government has set no deadline to ban the production of petrol, diesel vehicles or for automobile manufacturers to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).
GLOBAL CUES
The Wall Street on Wednesday got a boost from strong retail results. The Dow gained 0.93 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.82 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.9 per cent. Asian shares, too, edged ahead on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei added 0.4 per cent and Australian shares 0.3 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
