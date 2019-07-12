- Will Infosys Q1 results beat TCS' numbers? Here's what analysts say
- Financial services firms may raise record Rs 1.2 trn via QIPs this year
- Fed chairman Jerome Powell gives EM peers strong reason to cut rates
- Using credit cards for ATM withdrawals? Here're errors that you must avoid
- IndiGo turbulence: Street cautions investors against checking in
- Markets rebound as US Fed signals interest rate cut; Sensex rises 266 pts
- Budget impact: Higher public float may not be tax-accretive for Centre
- Street plugs into NTPC, PowerGrid Corp despite structural challenges
- Strong domestic business shot in the arm for Torrent Pharma stock
- Market Wrap, July 11: Sensex up 266 pts as financials, auto stocks rally
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will on Friday track a number of factors including June quarter results, India-US trade talks, macro data, and global cues.
SGX Nifty was indicating a negative start for the benchmark indices back home.
On Thursday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.7 per cent higher at 38,823 levels. The broader Nifty50 too settled 0.73 per cent higher at 11,583 levels.
RESULTS TODAY
Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank, Sangam (India), TRF, Hathway Cable & Datacom, GNA Axles, Infomedia Press, 3i Infotech, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure will declare their Q1FY20 results today.
After Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) missed Street estimates on revenue and margin front, all eyes are now on Infosys that is slated to release its June 2019 quarter (April-June) results of the financial year 2019-20 (Q1FY20) on Friday. CLICK HERE TO READ WHAT ANALYSTS EXPECT
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares pulled back on Friday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.05 per cent in early deals, with Australian shares dipping 0.16 per cent and Japan's Nikkei stock index trimming 0.11 per cent.
The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Thursday to close at record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.85 per cent, to 27,088, the S&P 500 gained 0.23 per cent, to 2,300 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.08 per cent, to 8,196.
