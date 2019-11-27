- From ACC to L&T Finance, mid-cap shares may be in line for a comeback
- Fairfax-backed CSB Bank IPO subscribed 87 times so far on final day
- Karvy crisis: Bankers raise concern with NSE and Sebi over exposure
- Aditya Birla Sun Life MF side-pockets exposure to Essel Group company
- Analysts drop coverage on stocks of firms with high debt, biz uncertainty
- Link your FASTag to a prepaid card, not a savings or current account
- Hotel stocks: Good room for gains as demand-supply scene turns favourable
- Slowdown is hurting Siemens India stock, despite a business reorganisation
- Regaining the mojo: Here's what is driving ICICI Bank's return to normalcy
- Reliance Industries m-cap comes very close to Rs 10 trn in intra-day trade
MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a weak start for Sensex, Nifty
Catch all the latest stock market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
markets
Markets may remain volatile today as investors adjust their positions ahead of the weekly and monthly (November series) expiry of the Futures and Options contracts, slated for Thursday.
That apart, stock-specific development, and progress in US-China trade negotiations are expected to determine the market movement on Wednesday.
That apart, stock-specific development, and progress in US-China trade negotiations are expected to determine the market movement on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 40,821 levels, down 68 points or 0.17 per cent while NSE's Nifty50 index settled at 12,038, down 36 points or 0.30 per cent. In the opening deals, however, the Sensex hit a new high of 41,120.28 levels, while the broader Nifty50 scaled a fresh peak of 12,132.45 levels.
OIL & RUPEE
Brent Crude Futures were hovering around $63 per barrel mark in the early trade on Wednesday.
In the currency market, the rupee appreciated 24 paise to close at Rs 71.49 per US dollar.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares ticked higher on Wednesday as more upbeat signals from Sino-US trade talks fanned hopes of an imminent end to tariff hostilities. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.14 per cent, Australian shares added 0.46 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.41 per cent.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States and China are close to agreement on the first phase of a trade deal after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone and agreed to keep working on remaining issues.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.2 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.22 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.18 per cent during the overnight trade on Tuesday.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More