MARKET LIVE: Assembly election results, Q2 earnings top factors today
Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here
Markets
On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled 95 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 39,059 level. On NSE, the broader Nifty50 index closed at 11,604-mark, up 16 points or 0.14 per cent.
The rupee rose 3 paise to close at 70.91 against the US dollar.
EARNINGS TODAY
ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Bandhan Bank, and IndiGo are among the 87 companies scheduled to report their Q2FY20 earnings today.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares pulled ahead on Thursday even as uncertainties around Brexit timeline kept overall sentiment in check. EU member states on Wednesday delayed a decision on whether to grant Britain a three-month Brexit extension.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.5 per cent.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start to the domestic indices.
On Wall Street overnight, the Dow and the Nasdaq added 0.2 per cent each while the S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
