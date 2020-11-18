- Sensex, Nifty close at record-high; bank and finance stocks lead rally
- NSE Academy buys majority stake in deep tech education firm TalentSprint
- PMS players face power of attorney worries amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Aviation and hotel stocks soar sharply on coronavirus vaccine hope
- Sensex to rise 15% more to 50,000 by December 2021: Morgan Stanley Report
- Sebi fines Inventure Growth and Securities for violating market norms
- Recovery in toll collections, order flows driving IRB Infra's prospects
- Inconsistent growth across segments to weigh on Godrej Consumer valuations
- India-focussed offshore funds, ETFs see $1.8 bn outflow in Sep quarter
- Market Wrap, Nov 17: Here's all that happened in the markets today
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see a flat start; LVB, DHFL in focus
Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here. Bank stocks to remain in focus amid Lakshmi Vilas Bank fiasco and Supreme Court hearing in interest waiver case
Nifty Bank index could drive the indices today after the central government put Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium till December 16, 2020. That said, the RBI on Tuesday proposed to merge LVB with the India subsidiary of Singapore's DBS Bank.
Furthermore, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the interest waiver case later today.
Global markets
South Korea's Kospi added 0.1 per cent in early Wednesday deals, Japan's Nikkei skid 1.1 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.6 per cent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.56 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.48 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.21 per cent.
