MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see a flat start; LVB, DHFL in focus

Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here. Bank stocks to remain in focus amid Lakshmi Vilas Bank fiasco and Supreme Court hearing in interest waiver case

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

BSE (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Markets could remain sideways on Wednesday amid focus on stock-specific action. SGX Nifty was down 11 points or 0.09 per cent at 12,886.5 levels in early deals on Wednesday.

Nifty Bank index could drive the indices today after the central government put Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium till December 16, 2020. That said, the RBI on Tuesday proposed to merge LVB with the India subsidiary of Singapore's DBS Bank.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the interest waiver case later today.

Global markets

South Korea's Kospi added 0.1 per cent in early Wednesday deals, Japan's Nikkei skid 1.1 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.6 per cent. 

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.56 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.48 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.21 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

