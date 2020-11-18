Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes garner Rs 941 cr in fortnight

Mutual Fund on Wednesday said its six shut schemes have received Rs 941 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments in a fortnight.

MF shut six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

The six schemes received Rs 941 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments during the period October 30 to November 13, 2020, the fund house said in a statement.

This includes Rs 814 crore received as pre-payments and takes the total cash flows received till date since April 24, 2020, to Rs 9,682 crore, it added.

Individually, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund have 43 per cent, 27 per cent, 26 per cent and 8 per cent of their respective assets under management (AUM) in cash.

MF said that cash available stands at Rs 5,952 crore as of November 13 for the four cash positive schemes, subject to fund running expenses.

The schemes -- Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund -- together had an estimated Rs 25,000 crore as AUM.

