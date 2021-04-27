JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Global cues, Q4 nos to guide indices; Tech M, Maruti in focus

LIVE market update: At 7.40 am, SGX Nifty was ruling 2 points up at 14,490

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Experts said the FM’s decision to go for asset monetisation, instead of an increase in taxation, helped soothe investors’ nerves | Photo: PTI
Stock market LIVE updates: Investors on D-Street might adopt a more cautious approach to trade in today's session ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve policy meeting and amid fast-rising Covid cases. Tepid cues from global peers could also keep sentiment subdued.

At 7.40 am, SGX Nifty was ruling 2 points up at 14,490.

Earnings today
A total of 28 companies are set to report their March quarter results today including largecap names such as Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, Britannia and HDFC AMC.

Global cues
On the global market front, fueled by rally in Tesla Inc and other heavyweight growth stocks ahead of a deluge of earnings reports this week, S&P500 and Nasdaq clinched record closing highs in the overnight session on Monday. The S&P 500 gained 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.87%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.18%.

Most Asian stocks slipped in early trading and U.S. futures edged higher as traders await a Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to leave policy exceptionally loose despite robust growth.

Japan’s Topix Index was down 0.4%, South Korea’s Kospi Index edged down 0.2% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index shed 0.3%.

(With inputs from Reuters)

