MARKET LIVE: Global cues, Q4 nos to guide indices; Tech M, Maruti in focus
LIVE market update: At 7.40 am, SGX Nifty was ruling 2 points up at 14,490
MARKET LIVE | Q4 Results | Tech Mahindra
Experts said the FM’s decision to go for asset monetisation, instead of an increase in taxation, helped soothe investors’ nerves | Photo: PTI
At 7.40 am, SGX Nifty was ruling 2 points up at 14,490.
Earnings today
A total of 28 companies are set to report their March quarter results today including largecap names such as Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, Britannia and HDFC AMC.
Global cues
On the global market front, fueled by rally in Tesla Inc and other heavyweight growth stocks ahead of a deluge of earnings reports this week, S&P500 and Nasdaq clinched record closing highs in the overnight session on Monday. The S&P 500 gained 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.87%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.18%.
Most Asian stocks slipped in early trading and U.S. futures edged higher as traders await a Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to leave policy exceptionally loose despite robust growth.
Japan’s Topix Index was down 0.4%, South Korea’s Kospi Index edged down 0.2% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index shed 0.3%.
(With inputs from Reuters)
