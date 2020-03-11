- YES Bank crisis: Sebi may impose curbs on MFs' exposure to perpetual bonds
MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a muted start for Sensex, Nifty
Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The rising number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in India, now at 61, may keep sentiment in check. |Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Investors will track coronavirus-related newsflow, global cues, and oil price movement for market direction today as they return to their trading terminals after a day-long break.
The number of Coronavirus victims in India crossed 61 after Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka reported 14 new cases yesterday. More than 116,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and over 4,000 have died as the fast-spreading disease threatens to slow down the global economic growth.
The Sensex plunged 1,942 points to 35,635 on Monday and the Nifty tanked 538 points to 10,451.
Global Cues
In early trade, Brent Crude Futures were hovering around $39 per barrel-mark, up 4 per cent. US WTI, on the other hand, was at $35.46/bbl, up 3.2 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
The Sensex plunged 1,942 points to 35,635 on Monday and the Nifty tanked 538 points to 10,451.
Global Cues
Wall Street roared back to life on Tuesday, rebounding from the brink of bear market confirmation as bargain-hunting and hopes of government stimulus calmed investors’ fears All three major indexes: the Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all gained 4.9 per cent.
However, in Asia, shares fell in Wednesday's early trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.04 per cent. Australian shares were down 1.3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei index erased early losses to rise 0.24 per cent.
The SGX Nifty indicated a lower start for the indices today.
The SGX Nifty indicated a lower start for the indices today.
In early trade, Brent Crude Futures were hovering around $39 per barrel-mark, up 4 per cent. US WTI, on the other hand, was at $35.46/bbl, up 3.2 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
