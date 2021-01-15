JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Red start on cards on weak global cues; HCL Tech Q3 nos today

Stock market LIVE updates: HCL Tech, L&T Finance, PVR among 16 other firms set to announce their December quarter results today.

Bharti Airtel

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE updates: The US stocks reversed their gains on Thursday on concerns about the details of the stimulus package and bleak US jobs data 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.22 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.38 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.12 per cent.

Consequently, Asian stocks and US equity futures too retreated in early Friday trade as investors scrutinized President-elect Joe Biden's much-anticipated $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 per cent, Japan’s Topix dropped 0.3 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi sank 1.2 per cent. However, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5 per cent.

A weak global setup and elevated crude prices gave bears enough ammunition, and Indian markets looked set for a tepid start to Friday's trade. SGX Nifty futures traded 60 points down at 14,563 around 7.30 am.

Earnings today

HCL Tech, L&T Finance, PVR among 16 other firms set to announce their December quarter results today.

Most analysts expect HCL Tech to report a 5-6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q3 revenue, led by broad-based growth across verticals and geographies, and easing of stress in the ER&D segment. READ MORE

(With inputs from Reuters)

