MARKET LIVE: Red start on cards on weak global cues; HCL Tech Q3 nos today
Stock market LIVE updates: HCL Tech, L&T Finance, PVR among 16 other firms set to announce their December quarter results today.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.22 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.38 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.12 per cent.
Consequently, Asian stocks and US equity futures too retreated in early Friday trade as investors scrutinized President-elect Joe Biden's much-anticipated $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 per cent, Japan’s Topix dropped 0.3 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi sank 1.2 per cent. However, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5 per cent.
A weak global setup and elevated crude prices gave bears enough ammunition, and Indian markets looked set for a tepid start to Friday's trade. SGX Nifty futures traded 60 points down at 14,563 around 7.30 am.
Earnings today
Most analysts expect HCL Tech to report a 5-6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q3 revenue, led by broad-based growth across verticals and geographies, and easing of stress in the ER&D segment. READ MORE
(With inputs from Reuters)
