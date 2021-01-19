- Ultra long bonds are back in force as rock-bottom rates create sweet spot
- Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of Budget amid global weakness; ONGC falls 4.6%
- BSE launches StAR MF Plus, premium platform for distributors, clients
- New product launches to drive growth for Lupin, US business a key trigger
- Robust deal wins, strong demand to keep growth momentum high for Mindtree
- Market Wrap, Jan 18: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- LTCG exemption, clarity on dividend taxation top markets' Budget wish list
- Piramal Enterprises: DHFL acquisition fast-forwards retail aspiration
- Indian shares drop as shadow lenders fall on fears of tighter rules
- UPL rallies 7% on heavy volumes; stock surges 34% from December low
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty jumps 100 pts; Maruti, Mindtree, L&T Fin in focus
Stock market LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki increased the price for select models by up to Rs 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs with effect from January 18
A shot in the arm for market marticipants could also be rating agency ICRA'd comments that economic activity recorded a broad-based improvement in December as against November, showing a return of demand.
That said, stock-specific action on the back of December quarter results, and news flow will sway the markets.
Global cues
Stocks in Asian markets and US futures traded higher on Tuesday morning as investors awaited comments from Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen on US stimulus and the dollar.
Japan’s Topix index added 0.4 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.5 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1 per cent. The futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.4 per cent while the US markets remained shut for trading on Monday on account of a public holiday.
(With inputs from Reuters)
