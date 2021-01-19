JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty jumps 100 pts; Maruti, Mindtree, L&T Fin in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki increased the price for select models by up to Rs 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs with effect from January 18

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE updates: After erasing nearly 1,000 points in the past two trading sessions, the Indian equity markets are eyeing a bounce back today. At 7:40 am, SGX Nifty was ruling 96 points at 14,371 levels.

A shot in the arm for market marticipants could also be rating agency ICRA'd comments that economic activity recorded a broad-based improvement in December as against November, showing a return of demand. 

That said, stock-specific action on the back of December quarter results, and news flow will sway the markets.

Global cues

Stocks in Asian markets and US futures traded higher on Tuesday morning as investors awaited comments from Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen on US stimulus and the dollar.

Japan’s Topix index added 0.4 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.5 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1 per cent. The futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.4 per cent while the US markets remained shut for trading on Monday on account of a public holiday.

(With inputs from Reuters)

