MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest flat opening for indices
Catch all the live updates here for the stock market
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
markets
Markets are likely to remain volatile on Tuesday.
On Monday, dampened investment sentiment due to weak monsoon and trade tensions between the US and India dragged benchmark indices to one-month closing low. The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 38,960, down 491 points and the broader Nifty50 closed at 11,672, down 151 points.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices gained 0.08 per cent during the early morning trade on Tuesday after dipping 1.7 per cent on Monday on fanning global demand. At 7 am, the Brent Crude futures were trading at $60.99 per barrel.
On Monday, the rupee closed 11 paise lower, falling for third straight session, to close at 69.91 per US dollar.
Global cues
Asian peers capped gains on Tuesday, trading cautiously ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.05 per cent. Australian stocks added 0.1 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.05 per cent.
On Wall Street, indices ended higher during the overnight trade on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 23 points to close at 26,112 while the S&P500 gained 3 points to settle at 2,890. The Nasdaq too rallied 48 points to end at 7,845.
(With inputs from Reuters)
