MARKETS: Sensex falls 650 points, Nifty near 17,400; IT stocks drag

LIVE market updates: In line with soured global sentiment on high data and rate hike fears, the benchmark indices started trade on a highly negative note a day after RBI's dovish policy had calmed the The BSE was down 657 points at 58,268, while the NSE was at 17,410, lower by 195 points.

Among the Sensex-30 shares, only NTPC was in the green, while IT majors Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech M were the top losers, lower by over 2 per cent each. Other losers included Bajaj Twins, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, Kotak Bank, Titan, TCS and ICICI Bank. On the Nifty, HeroMoto Corp, Cipla and Eicher Motors were the additional top losers, down up to 1.6 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the red territory, down 0.77 and 0.9 per cent, respectively. Sectorally, the IT index was the weakest, trading 2.4 per cent lower. Bank and Financial Services were the next top losers along with Pharma, Realty and Consumer Durables. No index was in the green zone. Among stocks, Zomato was trading 5.7 per cent lower on the BSE despite the food-giant narrowing its net loss by 81 per cent on-year to Rs 66 crore in the December quarter (Q3) aided by a one-time gain. On the flip side, QuessCorp was trading 7 per cent up on the exchange. The company has appointed Guruprasad Srinivasan as Group CEO. It has also increased its equity stake in Heptagon Technologies from 49 per cent to 60.67 per cent through subscription of 6,342 equity share for Rs 15,768 per share.

The BSE was down 390 points at 58,535 level, while the NSE Nifty was at 17,475, lower by 130 points. _____________________________________________________________________________________ LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade lower on Friday as data triggered fresh worries globally around interest rate hikes by the At 8 am, the Futures were at 17,413, down 200 points from Nifty's spot close the previous day.

data on Thursday showed consumer prices surged 7.5 per cent last month on a year-over-year basis, topping economists' estimates of 7.3 per cent and marking the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years.

Along with this, hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official further soured sentiment. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee, reportedly said the inflation data had made him more hawkish and he now wanted a full percentage point of interest rate hikes by July 1.

Among the key US indices, Dow Jones dropped 1.5 per cent. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.8 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

Nearer home, major in Asia were mixed on Friday. Kospi and Taiwan were down 0.5 per cent each. Hang Seng was a wee bit in red, while Shanghai gained 0.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices remained steady in trades on Thursday. Brent crude was down 0.2 per cent at $91.41 a barrel, and WTI crude futures added 0.3 per cent to $89.88, a barrel.

Back home, Ashok Leyland, Divi's Laboratories, India Cements, Jet Airways (India), Motherson Sumi Systems, NHPC, Oil India, will detail their quarterly numbers today and will likely be in focus. READ HERE.