JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Gap-down start likely for Nifty; Paras Defence to list today

Stock market LIVE: Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Sensex | Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE market updates: The domestic benchmark indices may see a gap-down start tracking selloff in global markets. At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 151 points lower at 17,451 levels.

Global Markets
Asian markets were trading down on the back of weak US markets. Australian stocks led losses regionally, with the S&P/ASX 200 falling 2.23 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.41 per cent while the Topix index shed 1.8 per cent. Elsewhere, South Korea’s Kospi dipped 1.31 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street ended sharply lower and the S&P 500 posted its worst month since the onset of the global health crisis. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 546.8 points to 33,843.92, the S&P 500 lost 51.92 points to 4,307.54 and the Nasdaq  Composite dropped 63.86 points to 14,448.58.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh