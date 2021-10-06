JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Tepid start on cards for indices amid weak Asian market cues

Stock market LIVE: Asian markets are trading mixed following overnight gains on Wall Street

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Live market updates: Crude at multi-year high and weak cues from Asian peers are likely to keep the sentiments on D-Street subdued today. At 8.20 am, SGX Nifty was trading 34 points down at 17,785.

Meanwhile, in Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 per cent, reversing early gains, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.78 per cent. Traders say markets are jittery due to worries about China’s real estate market as well as approaching higher interest rates around the world. There were falls in Hong Kong off 1 per cent, Korea down 0.9 per cent and Australia down 0.45 per cent. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis shed 0.44 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.92 per cent while the S&P 500 gained 1.05 per cent to 4,345.73. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.25 per cent.

