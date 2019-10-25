JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start to Sensex, Nifty

Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE:Sensex,Nifty,Q2 earnings,sbi,itc,tata motors,brexit,agr,telecom
September quarter earnings would be the driving force for markets today.

Besides, Stocks of banking and financial institutions could be in focus today. Following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday, which pronounced that the existing definition of adjusted gross revenue will prevail, banks fear additional stress on their exposure to telecom service providers.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex lost 38 points or 0.10 per cent to end at 39,020 level, while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,583, down 22 points or 0.19 per cent.

The rupee closed at 71.02 against the US dollar.

EARNINGS ALERT

State Bank of India and Tata Motors are among the 54 companies scheduled to report their Q2FY20 results today.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares inched up on Friday as positive earnings offset economic growth concerns.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.13 per cent higher. Australian shares added 0.66 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.15 per cent.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start to the domestic indices. At 7:30 am, the Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures was trading 29 points lower.

On Wall Street, the S&P500 gained 0.19 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.11 per cent lower, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.81 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh