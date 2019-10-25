- UTI MF picks Citigroup and ICICI Securities to manage public offering
- NSE arm unveils new smart beta Nifty MidCap150 Quality 50 Index
- Discounts a speed-breaker for Maruti: Q2 profit falls 39% to Rs 1,358 cr
- Asset allocation schemes yet to gain traction among mutual fund investors
- Nippon India Mutual Fund PBT down 2% in July-September quarter, net up 20%
- Havells Q2 results disappoint; slowdown in real estate, infra hits growth
- NSE launches new smart beta index to track performance of M-cap companies
- Bandhan Bank's Q2 results show positive impact of diversification
- Tea consumption growth slowed in 2018 on quality concerns, fewer choices
- Corporates prefer gifting vouchers than 'costly' gold this Diwali season
MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start to Sensex, Nifty
Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Besides, Stocks of banking and financial institutions could be in focus today. Following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday, which pronounced that the existing definition of adjusted gross revenue will prevail, banks fear additional stress on their exposure to telecom service providers.
On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex lost 38 points or 0.10 per cent to end at 39,020 level, while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,583, down 22 points or 0.19 per cent.
The rupee closed at 71.02 against the US dollar.
The rupee closed at 71.02 against the US dollar.
EARNINGS ALERT
State Bank of India and Tata Motors are among the 54 companies scheduled to report their Q2FY20 results today.
(With inputs from Reuters)
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares inched up on Friday as positive earnings offset economic growth concerns.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.13 per cent higher. Australian shares added 0.66 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.15 per cent.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start to the domestic indices. At 7:30 am, the Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures was trading 29 points lower.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start to the domestic indices. At 7:30 am, the Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures was trading 29 points lower.
On Wall Street, the S&P500 gained 0.19 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.11 per cent lower, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.81 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More