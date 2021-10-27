MARKET: SGX Nifty dips 50 pts; ITC, Maruti, L&T to report Q2 nos today

LIVE market updates: Subdued Asian cues may lead to a wobbly start on Dalal Street on Wednesday. At 8:00 AM, SGX Nifty was down 50 points at 18,284.

Besides, September quarter earnings and adjustment of positions ahead of monthly F&O expiry may lead to additional volatility.

Earnings today

Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, are among over 100 companies scheduled to announce earnings today.

Global cues



Shares in Asia-Pacific were lower in Wednesday morning trade even as major indexes on notched fresh record highs again overnight.