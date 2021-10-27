MARKET: SGX Nifty dips 50 pts; ITC, Maruti, L&T to report Q2 nos today

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Class 12 results out: Check marks at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in
Sensex falls 123 pts as investors book profit in RIL, banks, auto stocks
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Assam election result 2021: BJP wins second term; suspense over CM post
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
-
LIVE market updates: Subdued Asian cues may lead to a wobbly start on Dalal Street on Wednesday. At 8:00 AM, SGX Nifty was down 50 points at 18,284.
Besides, September quarter earnings and adjustment of positions ahead of monthly F&O expiry may lead to additional volatility.
Earnings today
Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, are among over 100 companies scheduled to announce earnings today.
Global cues
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 15.73 points to a new record closing high of 35,756.88 while the S&P 500 climbed 0.18% to 4,574.79. The Nasdaq Composite rose fractionally to around 15,235.72.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU