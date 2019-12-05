- SBI to divest 8.25% in UTI AMC share sale; BoB, LIC and PNB may follow suit
- Street cheers for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, IPO sees 170x subscription
- I-T crackdown: Brokers, investors come under scanner for fraudulent trades
- Following hugely successful IPO, CSB Bank soars 54% on market debut
- HSBC to leapfrog Barclays as Aramco's debut to reshuffle equity rankings
- Sebi didn't want to get into turf war over regulating auditors: Ajay Tyagi
- Cabinet gives approval to Bharat Bond ETF, launch in early January
- India may get 10% of Canadian pension manager CPPIB's emerging market funds
- Broad strokes: Pricing power to help paint majors clock volume-led growth
- AB Capital: a case of growing mismatch in fundamentals and price movement
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a lower start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Investors will today await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) fifth monetary policy meet of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20), due later in the day. The central bank is likely to deliver its sixth straight interest-rate cut to support economic growth. RBI has cut borrowing costs by 135 basis points (bps) so far in 2019 to a nine-year low of 5.15%. READ MORE
While the renewed trade optimism between the US and China is likely to keep the overall bias positive, investors will keep an eye on the crude oil prices and the OPEC meeting that starts today, Rupee's trajectory against US dollar, foreign fund flow and stock-specific action for further clues.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks edged up on Thursday on signs the United States and China were on track for a preliminary trade deal, though optimism was tempered by the almost daily shifts in prospects for defusing the damaging tariff war now in its second year.
In the overnight trade, Wall Street rebounded too.
In the commodities, oil prices edged lower in early trade.
(WIth inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More