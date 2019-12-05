JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a lower start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

BSE, Markets
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Investors will today await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) fifth monetary policy meet of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20), due later in the day. The central bank is likely to deliver its sixth straight interest-rate cut to support economic growth. RBI has cut borrowing costs by 135 basis points (bps) so far in 2019 to a nine-year low of 5.15%. READ MORE

While the renewed trade optimism between the US and China is likely to keep the overall bias positive, investors will keep an eye on the crude oil prices and the OPEC meeting that starts today, Rupee's trajectory against US dollar, foreign fund flow and stock-specific action for further clues.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks edged up on Thursday on signs the United States and China were on track for a preliminary trade deal, though optimism was tempered by the almost daily shifts in prospects for defusing the damaging tariff war now in its second year.

In the overnight trade, Wall Street rebounded too. 

In the commodities, oil prices edged lower in early trade.  

(WIth inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh