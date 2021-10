MARKET LIVE: Stock-specific action to guide indices; TaMo, Infosys in focus

LIVE market updates: Stock-specific activity will remain high on D-Street on Wednesday as earnings season gains momentum, with IT stocks set to hog the bulk of the limelight.

Infosys, Wipro and thirteen other firms, including Mintree, Birlasoft and AB Money will also post their numbers today.

Analysts expect a near 20 per cent year-on-year jump in revenue for in the recently concluded quarter. Revenue guidance is likely to be upped for the third time in a row. READ HERE





As for Wipro, revenue projections range between 25 per cent and 29 per cent on yearly basis. Revenue growth, analysts say, will be driven by the ramp-up of large deals along with contribution from Capco and Ampion acquisitions. READ HERE That apart, investors may also positively react to CPI print and IIP data that came in slightly better than market expectations. Besides, IMF expects India to grow at 9.5 per cent in 2021 and at 8.5 per cent in 2022.