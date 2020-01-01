- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a negative start for the domestic indices
- Gold rises for the seventh day to hit all-time high, new orders on hold
- One-third of direct SIP assets less than one-year old, say experts
- Risk aversion, small-cap slump hit SME IPOs as collections drop 73%
- At 10:1, life insurance agents outmatch mutual fund distributors
- From HCL Technologies to UltraTech Cement, here're 10 stock picks for 2020
- Rupee closes 2019 at 71.38 against dollar, 10-year bond yields end at 6.56%
- Bankers are not ready to take risks: Muthoot Finance MD George Alexander
- Five-point agenda for NBFCs to create a sustainable business model
- The co-lending model of NBFCs & banks may reshape credit delivery. Will it?
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a negative start for the domestic indices
Catch all the live market action here.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The government's Rs 102-trillion infrastructure plan to boost growth, infrastructure output data for November and a thaw in the prolonged US-China trade war are likely to guide markets on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched a National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), unveiling projects worth Rs 102 trillion, to boost economic growth and help the economy reach the $5-trillion target by 2024-25. READ MORE
On Tuesday, The S&P BSE Sensex lost 304 points or 0.73 per cent to end at 41,254 while NSE's Nifty50 index settled at 12,168, down 87 points or 0.71 per cent. In the forex market, rupee ended 5 paise lower at 71.36 against the US dollar, leading to a total loss of 159 paise or 2.28 per cent in 2019.
GLOBAL CUES
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on January 15 at the White House. Reacting to the news, Wall Street’s major indexes edged higher in the overnight trade.
In commodities, oil prices fell 1 per cent on Tuesday, but notched the biggest annual gain in three years, supported by optimism over US-China trade war and ongoing supply cuts from major oil producers.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More