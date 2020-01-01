JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a negative start for the domestic indices

Catch all the live market action here.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The government's Rs 102-trillion infrastructure plan to boost growth, infrastructure output data for November and a thaw in the prolonged US-China trade war are likely to guide markets on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched a National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), unveiling projects worth Rs 102 trillion, to boost economic growth and help the economy reach the $5-trillion target by 2024-25. READ MORE

On Tuesday, The S&P BSE Sensex lost 304 points or 0.73 per cent to end at 41,254 while NSE's Nifty50 index settled at 12,168, down 87 points or 0.71 per cent. In the forex market, rupee  ended 5 paise lower at 71.36 against the US dollar, leading to a total loss of 159 paise or 2.28 per cent in 2019.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on January 15 at the White House. Reacting to the news, Wall Street’s major indexes edged higher in the overnight trade. 

In commodities, oil prices fell 1 per cent on Tuesday, but notched the biggest annual gain in three years, supported by optimism over US-China trade war and ongoing supply cuts from major oil producers.

