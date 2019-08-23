- Irdai partnering states to contact those with uninsured vehicles
- Loan against credit card is an expensive way to get immediate liquidity
- IRCTC files draft red herring prospectus with Sebi for IPO: Details here
- Falling share prices likely to hit Centre's disinvestment target
- Rupee crashes to over 8-month low of 71.81; yuan falls to 11-year low
- Sensex, Nifty fall 1.6% as stimulus hope fades; small-caps bleed
- Bombay HC vacates Maharashtra's order attaching 63 Moons' properties
- Ramp up of biosimilar portfolio may add wings to Biocon, say analysts
- Sebi's move to ease norms for FPIs likely to attract West Asian banks
- Improving execution to deliver healthy gains for Apollo Hospitals
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
Dimming hopes of a government stimulus, and the rupee's trajectory will be the biggest factors giving direction to the markets today.
Most investors were expecting the government to increase spending to shore up economic growth, however, comments by some government officials have dashed hopes of a big-bang stimulus. Yesterday, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said one could not expect the government to use taxpayers’ money to intervene every time some sectors go through “sunsets”. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said while fiscal stimulus was a good idea, the government would be criticised for leaving fiscal prudence.
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised doubts about India's tax revenue estimates and GDP growth target and has asked India to explain how it is confident of meeting its revenue estimates for the year, given the current state of economic growth and historical buoyancy. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
US equities ended little changed on Thursday. The Dow Jones rose 0.19 per cent, the S&P 500 0.05 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.36 per cent. Stocks in Asia opened mixed on Friday. Shares in Japan and Australia were flat, while equities in South Korea dipped.
(With inputs from Reuters)
