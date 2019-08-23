MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices

JUST IN
SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

markets
Dimming hopes of a government stimulus, and the rupee's trajectory will be the biggest factors giving direction to the markets today.

Most investors were expecting the government to increase spending to shore up economic growth, however, comments by some government officials have dashed hopes of a big-bang stimulus. Yesterday, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said one could not expect the government to use taxpayers’ money to intervene every time some sectors go through “sunsets”. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said while fiscal stimulus was a good idea, the government would be criticised for leaving fiscal prudence. 

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised doubts about India's tax revenue estimates and GDP growth target and has asked India to explain how it is confident of meeting its revenue estimates for the year, given the current state of economic growth and historical buoyancy. READ MORE

US equities ended little changed on Thursday. The Dow Jones rose 0.19 per cent, the S&P 500 0.05 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.36 per cent. Stocks in Asia opened mixed on Friday. Shares in Japan and Australia were flat, while equities in South Korea dipped.

(With inputs from Reuters)

