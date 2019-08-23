ED conducts searches on Jet Airways offices, Naresh Goyal residences

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting search operation on Jet Airways’s offices and also on it founder Naresh Goyal’s Delhi and Mumbai residences.

The action is the part of the probe against under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema), said an ED official privy to the development.

has been under enforcement agency lens for alleged violation of foreign exchange regulations during the signing of a $150-million (over Rs 900-crore) deal with its strategic partner Etihad Airways in 2014 for a loyalty programme business.

In 2014, Etihad had picked up a 50.1 per cent stake in Jet’s frequent flyer programme, Jet Privilege, with the balance going to Jet.

The Registrar of Companies, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), has flagged off certain discrepancies in the books and instances of violation of the Act. Based on the findings, SFIO has had Initiated the probe in the matter and questioned Goyal multiple times.