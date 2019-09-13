JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

BSE, Markets
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Investors will today look at global cues and stock-specific actions for market direction.

The European Central Bank yesterday cut interest rates further below zero, to minus 0.5 per cent, and will start open-ended bond purchases at $22 billion a month starting November 1 as President Mario Draghi made a final run at reflating the euro-area economy. READ MORE

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he preferred a comprehensive trade deal with China but did not rule out the possibility of an interim pact.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Wall Street advanced on Thursday, and the S&P 500 ended the session within striking distance of its all-time closing high. The Dow Jones rose 0.17 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.29 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.3 per cent. Asian stocks advanced on Friday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.2 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.4 per cent.

Oil prices fell about 1 per cent on Thursday. Brent crude futures settled at $60.38 a barrel, shedding 43 cents.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh