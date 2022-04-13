- Equities or bonds? Where to invest in a rising interest rate scenario
- Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tinplate, Brightcom, Vedanta, Thermax
- We expect constructive environment for IPOs in 2nd half of FY23: Nomura
- Private sector lender HDFC Bank hopeful of Aramco-like MSCI inclusion
- Indices slide as bond yields march ahead; Sensex falls 388 points
- Sebi penalises NSE, BSE for laxity in Karvy Stock Broking case
- Sebi fines Yug Securities Rs 3 lakh in co-location matter
- Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio to gain share with 5G rollout: Brokerages
- Jan/Feb market sell-off was an just an appetizer: BofA Securities survey
- Bandhan Bank hits 6-month high; gains 9% in 3 days post HDFC stake sale
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may start flat amid feeble cues; SGX Nifty muted
Stock market live updates: The SGX Nifty futures were quoting 15,753 levels at 7:45 am, unchanged from their previous close.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Global sentiment remains weak as inflation numbers in both India and US rose steeply. US consumer inflation rose 8.5 per cent in March vs 7.9 per cent in Feb, raising expectations of larger rate hikes by the US Fed.
Back home, India’s annual retail inflation hit a 17 month high of 6.95 per cent in March from a year ago, while industrial production grew only 1.7 per cent in February and contracted 4.7 per cent from the last month.
Investors will react to the inflation numbers coupled with lower industrial output, that poses conflict for the RBI to juggle between the growth and inflation conundrum.
That apart, IT major Infosys may see some action as it will announce its Q4 results after market hours today.
Thermax will also be eyed as the company has bagged an order worth Rs. 522 crore for utility boilers and associated systems for a grass root refinery and petrochemical complex in Rajasthan.
Global cues
On Tuesday, US equities rose in early deals on in-line inflation data but fizzled out gains as investors factored in expectations of faster and aggressive rate hikes by the Fed on elevated inflation.
The S&P 500 declined 0.34 per cent, the Nasdaq fell 0.30 per cent and the Dow Jones closed 0.26 per cent lower.
Oil prices saw sharp uptick again after staying off highs in the past few days. Brent Crude and WTI jumped around 7 per cent to settle at $105 and $100 a barrel, respectively.
Asian markets were mixed this morning with Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component falling 0.5-1 per cent. Nikkei, Strait Times, and Kospi rose up to 1.2 per cent.
