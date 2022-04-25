JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Sensex slips 400 points, Nifty below 17,050 in pre-open

Stock market live updates: At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty May futures were quoting at 17,020 levels, hinting at an opening loss of 200 points for the Nifty50.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

broker
Stock market live updates: The key benchmark indices may have a negative start on Monday amid weak global sentiment and concerns around steeper rate hikes by the US Fed. 

At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty May futures were quoting at 17,020 levels, hinting at an opening loss of 200 points for the Nifty50.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that a 50-bps rate hike in May remains on the table battered domestic and global equities Friday.

The Sensex and Nifty snapped their two-day positive streak and closed 1.27 per cent and 1.23 per cent lower, respectively, on Friday. 

Investors will continue to assess the geo-political situation this week as commodity prices remain elevated. First quarter GDP data from the US and Europe that will be released over Thursday-Friday will also be monitored. 

That apart, stock specific action will be in focus during the week as Nifty50 companies including Wipro, HUL, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, among others, announce their Q4 numbers.

Today, Tatva Chintan Pharma, Century Textiles, Eveready Industries, GMDC and Mahindra CIE Automotive are among those slated to post their respective Jan-Mar earnings. 
Global cues

In the US, the Dow Jones suffered its biggest one-day loss since 2020 closing 2.8 per cent lower. The S&P 500 also fell 2.8 per cent and Nasdaq declined 2.6 per cent.

Tracking this, Asian stocks were mostly down this morning. Hang Seng and Nikkei fell up to 2 per cent. Strait Times, Shenzhen Component and Kospi were down up to 1.4 per cent. Shanghai Composite was marginally up.

Meanwhile, oil prices extended losses in early trade. Brent crude and WTI futures fell 2.6 per cent each to $104 and $99 a barrel, respectively.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh