Market LIVE: Lower open on horizon amid feeble cues; SGX Nifty down 100pts
Stock market live updates: The SGX Nifty futures were quoting 15,754 levels in the morning, down about 100 points from the previous close.
However, the stingy Brent Crude prices have come off yesterday's highs, which may support calming the unnnerved sentiment.
On Tuesday, markets will continue to track global developments around the Russia-Ukraine war and the US stance on any possible bans on Russia's oil and gas.
Among individual stocks, Dish TV may be in focus as the market regulator, the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked the satellite television broadcaster, Dish TV India to disclose the results of its shareholders meeting held in December last year within 24 hours.
TCS may also be eyed as the company’s share buyback programme opens on Wednesday. The company plans to buy back 4 crore equity shares at Rs 4,500 each. The buyback window closes on March 23.
Global cues
The US stocks tumbled heavily on Monday amid the sharp spike in crude oil prices. Dow Jones slumped 2.4 per cent, the S&P 500 tanked 3 per cent and Nasdaq cracked 3.6 per cent.
Crude oil prices soared to their highest levels since 2008 as the US and UK mulled a ban on Russian oil imports. Brent futures briefly hit $139 a barrel, and finally settled 4.3 per cent higher at $123.21 a barrel. WTI crude was up 3.2 per cent at $119.40 a barrel. Bank of America (BoA) analysts estimate that if most of Russian oil exports are cut-off prices could spiral towards $200 a barrel.
Among other key commodities, Gold broke past the $2,000 an ounce. Wheat zoomed to fresh 14-year highs. Nickel skyrocketed a whopping 90 per cent in intraday trades, before settling 76 per cent higher at $50,925 a tonne.
Major markets in Asia were also seen recouping losses in early Tuesday trades. Hang Seng was up 0.1 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.2 per cent. Straits Times, Kospi and Taiwan were off the day’s lows, down 0.3-0.5 per cent each.
