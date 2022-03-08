Natco Pharma gains 9% as firm launches generic version of Revlimid in US

-
Shares of Natco Pharma rallied 9 per cent to Rs 920 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the company launched its first generic version of Revlimid (Lenalidomide capsules) in 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 25 mg strengths in the US market. Natco, along with marketing partner Teva, has launching these strengths of lenalidomide.
The above strengths of lenalidomide capsules are prescribed in adults for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with the medicine dexamethasone, certain myelodysplastic syndromes, and mantle cell lymphoma following specific prior treatment, Natco Pharma said in an exchange filing.
At 09:20 am; the stock was up 4 per cent at Rs 881.25 on the BSE, as compared to 0.30 per cent decline on the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock of pharmaceutical company has surged 20 per cent in past seven trading days. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,188.95 on May 24, 2021.
In the past three months, Natco Pharma has outperformed the market by gaining 8 per cent, as compared to a 8 per cent decline in the benchmark index.
Natco has 180 days of exclusivity in these four strengths while the settlement agreement starts with mid-single digit volumes in March 2022, and then gradually increases to no more than onethird of total volumes by March 2025, ICICI Securities said in a note.
“Innovator has already settled with multiple filers for which we expect a price erosion of around 75 per cent in FY23 itself. We have considered NPV of Rs 123 for overall Lenalidomide opportunity for Natco,” the brokerage firm said.
