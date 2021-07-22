- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty soars 100 pts; HUL, Bajaj Auto to report Q1 results
Stock market LIVE: Volatility in trade is likely on account of stock-specific moves amid quarterly earnings and weekly derivatives expiry
On Wednesday, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.83%, the S&P 500 gained 0.82% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.92%.
Along expected lines, Asian peers followed suit, tracking the optimism in US stocks. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9%, South Korea’s Kospi index increased 0.9% while Japan was closed for a holiday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also traded firm.
Amid this setup, SGX Nifty was trading 105 points higher at 15,737 around 7.40 am. Volatility in trade is likely on account of stock-specific moves amid quarterly earnings and weekly derivatives expiry.
Earnings today
Forty-four companies including Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Ultratech Cement, Biocon, Hindustan Zinc, IIFL Securities, IndiaMART InterMESH and Wockhardt will release their quarterly earnings today.
