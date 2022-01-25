MARKETS: Lower start likely on drop in SGX Nifty, weak global cues

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 94% to Rs 2,160 cr; NII up 11%
Axis Bank to report Q3 result today; here's what leading brokerages expect
Axis Bank slips over 1% ahead of Q1 results today; here's what to expect
Sensex slips 207pts on late sell-off; Axis Bank sheds 6%, Bajaj Finance 5%
Maruti Suzuki reports lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 441 crore in Q1
-
LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices are likely to remain under pressure for a sixth session on Tuesday and start lower amid downbeat global cues ahead of the crucial US Federal Reserve meet outcome on late Wednesday night.
At 8 am, the SGX Nifty February futures were quoting 16,986 level, over 150 points lower than Nifty's spot close the previous day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU