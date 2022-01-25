JUST IN
Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Airtel, SBI Cards, Voda Idea, IEX, Burger King
Business Standard

MARKETS: Lower start likely on drop in SGX Nifty, weak global cues

Stock market LIVE: At 8 am, the SGX Nifty February futures were quoting 16,986 level, over 150 points lower than Nifty's spot close the previous day.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

stock markets

LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices are likely to remain under pressure for a sixth session on Tuesday and start lower amid downbeat global cues ahead of the crucial US Federal Reserve meet outcome on late Wednesday night.

At 8 am, the SGX Nifty February futures were quoting 16,986 level, over 150 points lower than Nifty's spot close the previous day.

Among individual stocks, Brightcom Group, Cipla, Federal Bank, Indiabulls Real Estate, Macrotech Developers, Maruti Suzuki and SRF are some of the companies to announce December quarter results today. READ MORE

Shares of SBI Cards and Axis Bank are also likely to be in focus, following the strong Q3 performance. The former has reported a 84 per cent YoY surge in Q3FY22 PAT at Rs 386 crore, backed by higher interest and fee income. The latter’s net profit soared 224 per cent YoY to Rs 3,614 crore on improvement in net interest margin (NIM) and other income.

Bharti Airtel too is likely to be in limelight, as the company’s board is scheduled to meet on Friday to evaluate a proposal for raising funds.

Global cues

In the US, key benchmark indices rallied nearly 5 per cent from the lows of the day to end marginally higher on Monday. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent each, while the Nasdaq added 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile oil prices cooled-down from their recent highs. Brent Crude slipped 1.8 per cent to $86.27 a barrel, and WTI Crude declined 2.2 per cent to $83.31 a barrel.

Despite the sharp pullback in the US markets, the major markets in Asia were nursing losses. Japan’s Nikkei had plunged 1.7 per cent, Kospi too tumbled nearly 2 per cent, and Taiwan had shed 1.2 per cent. Straits Times was down 0.8 per cent, while Shanghai quoted flat.

First Published: Tue, January 25 2022. 08:12 IST

