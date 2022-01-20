MARKETS: Weak global cues hint at subdued start; SGX Nifty falls 50 pts

-
LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices are expected to start on a subdued note for a third day on Thursday amid downbeat global sentiment across markets. At 8 am, the SGX Nifty Futures were quoting 17,905 level, which was 70 points lower than Nifty's spot close the previous day.
Today, Q3 results of Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, Hindustan Unilever, Persistent Systems and Shoppers Stop will be announced, hence, these stocks are likely to remain in focus. READ MORE HERE.
That apart, Bajaj Auto and M&M will also be on the radar, after the former reported a dismal set of Q3 numbers, wherein Q3FY22 net dropped 22 per cent on a YoY basis; while the latter is likely to earn extra revenue in the range of Rs 140-150 crore on signing a 5-year deal with Hero Electric.
Primary market
The IPO of AGS Transact Technologies was subscribed up to 88 per cent on the first day of the offer on Wednesday. The retail quota was subscribed 1.3 times.
