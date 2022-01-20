MARKETS: Weak global cues hint at subdued start; SGX Nifty falls 50 pts

LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices are expected to start on a subdued note for a third day on Thursday amid downbeat global sentiment across At 8 am, the SGX Futures were quoting 17,905 level, which was 70 points lower than Nifty's spot close the previous day.

Today, of Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, Hindustan Unilever, Persistent Systems and Shoppers Stop will be announced, hence, these stocks are likely to remain in focus. READ MORE HERE.



That apart, and M&M will also be on the radar, after the former reported a dismal set of Q3 numbers, wherein Q3FY22 net dropped 22 per cent on a YoY basis; while the latter is likely to earn extra revenue in the range of Rs 140-150 crore on signing a 5-year deal with Hero Electric.

Primary market



The of was subscribed up to 88 per cent on the first day of the offer on Wednesday. The retail quota was subscribed 1.3 times.

Global cues

The US stocks extended losses on Wednesday on fears of a tighter monetary policy amid inflation worries as oil prices continue to soar. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 indices declined a per cent, each, while the Nasdaq slipped 1.2 per cent. Tonight, will be a data heavy day for the US markets, with Crude inventories, jobless claims and home sales on the radar.

Meanwhile, oil prices floated around 7-year highs amid supply worries. Oil supply from the Iraq-Turkey pipeline was halted briefly owing to a fire accident. Brent Crude advanced 1.1 per cent to $88.44 a barrel, and WTI Crude added 1.8 per cent to $86.96 a barrel.

Major in Asia on Thursday morning were largely negative. Nikkei was down 0.7 per cent. Shanghai Composite, Straits Times, Kospi and Taiwan were down in the range of 0.3 – 0.5 per cent, each. Hang Seng, however, was up 0.6 per cent.