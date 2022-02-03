MARKETS: Muted start on horizon as SGX Nifty drops; ITC, Titan in focus

-
ALSO READ
ITC Q2 preview: Analysts see 13% YoY revenue jump; high costs may hit PAT
ITC hits 52-week high as Jefferies raises target; stock up 12% in 3 days
Titan in high growth phase, say analysts; upgrade earnings expectations
Here's why CLSA is bullish on ITC; sees the stock Rs 265 levels in a year
Titan Company gains 5%, hits new high ahead of June quarter results
-
LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start Thursday's session on a muted note amid rising geopolitical tensions over the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising oil prices. At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17,787 level, that is 20 odd points lower than the Nifty's spot close the previous day.
Among stocks, Adani Power, GAIL, Godrej Properties, ITC, Lupin, Titan, Godrej Properties, JK Tyre & Industries, Jubilant Industries, and Kalyan Jewellers will be in focus ahead of their Q3 earnings today.
That apart, Jubilant FoodWorks may also be in the limelight after the company posted 7.5 per cent YoY rise in Q3 net on the back of 13.2 per cent growth in revenue. The company’s board also approved a stock split in the 5:1 ratio. The stock closed 4 per cent lower on Wednesday.
Global cues
The US stocks extended rally on the back of strong earnings and beaten down share prices. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq gained 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively; while the S&P 500 jumped 0.9 per cent.
Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday as OPEC+ stuck to its plan for a gradual increase in output despite demand for higher oil production. Brent Crude added 0.3 per cent to $89.47 a barrel, and WTI Crude was up 0.1 per cent at $88.26 a barrel.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU