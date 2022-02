MARKETS: Muted start on horizon as SGX Nifty drops; ITC, Titan in focus

LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start Thursday's session on a muted note amid rising geopolitical tensions over the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising oil prices. At 8:10 am, the SGX futures were quoting 17,787 level, that is 20 odd points lower than the Nifty's spot close the previous day.



Among stocks, Adani Power, GAIL, Godrej Properties, ITC, Lupin, Titan, Godrej Properties, JK Tyre & Industries, Jubilant Industries, and Kalyan Jewellers will be in focus ahead of their Q3 earnings today.



That apart, Jubilant FoodWorks may also be in the limelight after the company posted 7.5 per cent YoY rise in Q3 net on the back of 13.2 per cent growth in revenue. The company’s board also approved a stock split in the 5:1 ratio. The stock closed 4 per cent lower on Wednesday.

Global cues

The US stocks extended rally on the back of strong earnings and beaten down share prices. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq gained 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively; while the S&P 500 jumped 0.9 per cent.

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday as OPEC+ stuck to its plan for a gradual increase in output despite demand for higher oil production. Brent Crude added 0.3 per cent to $89.47 a barrel, and WTI Crude was up 0.1 per cent at $88.26 a barrel.