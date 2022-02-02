MARKETS: Gap-up start likely as SGX Nifty jumps 100 pts; HDFC, Tech M eyed

LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to continue a strong start for a second session on Wednesday amid positive global cues and budget euphoria.

At 8:05 am, the SGX Futures were quoting 17,718 level, that is 100 points higher than Nifty's spot close on Monday.



Today, in line with Tuesday's announcements, stocks related to infrastructure, housing, Defence, Railways, Logistics, Shipping, Chemicals and Sugar may see post-budget moves.

Among individual stocks, Adani Green, Apollo Tyres, Adani Total Gas, Balrampur Chini, Dabur, eClerx Services, HDFC, IOB, Tata Consumer Products, and Zee Entertainment are likely to be in focus ahead of December quarter earnings.

Global cues



The US stocks ended higher for the third straight day overnight amid high volatility, reflecting underlying nervousness in the The Dow Jones and Nasdaq rose 0.8 per cent each, while the S&P 500 was up 0.7 per cent.

After soaring over 17 per cent in January, oil prices started the new month on a flat note ahead of the crucial OPEC+ meeting hoping for a boost in supply. The OPEC+ members will meet tonight. Brent Crude was down 0.1 at $89.16 a barrel, and WTI Crude also added almost unchanged at $88.20 a barrel.