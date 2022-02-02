MARKETS: Gap-up start likely as SGX Nifty jumps 100 pts; HDFC, Tech M eyed

-
LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to continue a strong start for a second session on Wednesday amid positive global cues and budget euphoria.
At 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty Futures were quoting 17,718 level, that is 100 points higher than Nifty's spot close on Monday.
Today, in line with Tuesday's announcements, stocks related to infrastructure, housing, Defence, Railways, Logistics, Shipping, Chemicals and Sugar may see post-budget moves.
Among individual stocks, Adani Green, Apollo Tyres, Adani Total Gas, Balrampur Chini, Dabur, eClerx Services, HDFC, IOB, Tata Consumer Products, and Zee Entertainment are likely to be in focus ahead of December quarter earnings.
Global cues
