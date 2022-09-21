- Stocks to Watch: Central Bank, ITI, M&M, Yes Bank, SpiceJet, PEL, GPT Infra
- Time to diversify to global equities as central banks hike rates?
- Narrowing bond yields signal liquidity squeeze in markets, shows data
- Individual sells 3.3% stake in Best Agrolife worth Rs 98 cr via open market
- Can Fin Homes stock under pressure second day in row, sheds 4% on BSE
- Indices jump even as crucial Fed meet gets underway; Sensex up 578 points
- Nifty Pharma index sees biggest jump in four months, shows data
- Global wealth up 9.8% YoY at $463.6 trn in 2021; India, China lead the way
- Edible oil shares in focus: AWL, Patanjali Foods freeze at 5% upper circuit
- Footwear stocks in focus: Metro Brands, Campus can gain 10%, charts show
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open gap-down ahead of US Fed policy outcome
Stock market live updates: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were 100 points lower at 17,710 levels amid global weakness
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock market live updates: The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to start Wednesday's session on a weak note after a two-day rally.
Investors could be seen profit-booking today ahead of the US Fed’s rate hike outcome due later tonight.
At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were 100 points lower at 17,710 levels amid global weakness.
Investors could be seen profit-booking today ahead of the US Fed’s rate hike outcome due later tonight.
The central bank is expected to deliver a 75 bps rate hike for the third month as US inflation remains at uncomfortable highs.
Besides, Fed Chair's commentary will be closely monitored for cues on whether the US economy can tip into a recession amid no respite from rate hikes.
Back home today, Triveni Turbine will be in focus as reports say its promoter entity Triveni Engineering may sell an 11.85 per cent stake in the company via block deals today. The price range for the deal is expected to be Rs 226.5-Rs 229 a share.
Global cues
In the US, the Dow lost 1 per cent, the S&P 500 shed 1.13 per cent and the Nasdaq declined 0.95 per cent overnight.
Mirroring this, most Asian indices pulled back this morning. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 fell 1 per cent each. Hang Seng and Kospi shed 0.8 per cent each. Meanwhile, in mainland China, Shenzhen Component and Shanghai Composite rose up to 0.7 per cent.
In the commodity market, Brent Crude was trading at $90 per barrel amid fears of a demand slump.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More