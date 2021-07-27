- Sebi's new skin-in-the-game framework for MFs likely to stretch AMCs
- Chinese education stocks tumble in 'panic selling' amid broad crackdown
- Investment bankers get choosy as fundraise season reaches fever pitch
- Reliance Retail's open offer for Just Dial shareholders to start on Sep 13
- Market Wrap Podcast, July 26: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Persistent Systems hits record high; soars 16% in 2 days on strong Q1 show
- Chemical stocks in focus; Alkyl Amines, Gujarat Fluorochem at new highs
- Caplin Point jumps 19%, hits record high; stock soars 37% in seven days
- Asian stocks mixed, Tokyo gains after Wall Street highs
- Analysts see up to Rs 2,700 crore loss for IndiGo in June 2021 quarter
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to start higher; Tata Motors, L&T in focus
Stock market LIVE: Over 60 companies, including IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, DRL are slated to post their quarterly numbers today
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Q1 results
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Apart from global cues, investors will react to the Q1 earnings from index majors Tata Motors, L&T, Axis Bank and Vedanta that can result in stock-specific moves.
Further, traders could choose to adopt a more cautious approach ahead of the US Fed's policy meeting later today. All eyes will be on whether the central bank expresses any new concerns about high inflation.
Earnings today
Over 60 companies, including IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, DRL are slated to post their quarterly numbers today.
Global cues
Further, traders could choose to adopt a more cautious approach ahead of the US Fed's policy meeting later today. All eyes will be on whether the central bank expresses any new concerns about high inflation.
Earnings today
Over 60 companies, including IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, DRL are slated to post their quarterly numbers today.
Global cues
In the overnight session, all three major US stock indices eked out record closing highs for a second straight session as investors were optimistic heading into a slew of earnings from heavyweight technology and internet names this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed 0.24% higher each and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.03%.
In Asia, most markets gained and even Chinese and Hong Kong indices stabilised. Japan’s Topix index added 0.6%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4%, South Korea’s Kospi index increased 0.8% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite indices added 0.2% each.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More