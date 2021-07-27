JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to start higher; Tata Motors, L&T in focus

Stock market LIVE: Over 60 companies, including IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, DRL are slated to post their quarterly numbers today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: After snapping the two-day winning streak on Monday, the mojo is likely to return to the markets on Tuesday. At 8:10 am, SGX Nifty was up 17 points at 15,839.

Apart from global cues, investors will react to the Q1 earnings from index majors Tata Motors, L&T, Axis Bank and Vedanta that can result in stock-specific moves.

Further, traders could choose to adopt a more cautious approach ahead of the US Fed's policy meeting later today. All eyes will be on whether the central bank expresses any new concerns about high inflation.

Earnings today
Over 60 companies, including IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, DRL are slated to post their quarterly numbers today.

Global cues
In the overnight session, all three major US stock indices eked out record closing highs for a second straight session as investors were optimistic heading into a slew of earnings from heavyweight technology and internet names this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed 0.24% higher each and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.03%.

In Asia, most markets gained and even Chinese and Hong Kong indices stabilised. Japan’s Topix index added 0.6%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4%, South Korea’s Kospi index increased 0.8% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite indices added 0.2% each.

(With inputs from Reuters)

