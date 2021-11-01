MARKETS: Indices eye firm start; Policybazaar, 2 other IPOs to open today

LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices may look to bounce back as indicated by the At 08:00 AM, the November futures quoted at 17,784 as against a close of 17,715 on the NSE on Friday.

Earnings today

IRCTC, HDFC, Tata Motors, Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Consumer Care, Chambal Fertilisers, SCI and Sun Pharma Advanced Research are some of the major companies scheduled to announce September quarter numbers today.

Primary Market action Policybazaar's (PB Fintech Ltd) Rs 5,709.72-crore IPO will open for subscription today in the price band of Rs 940 to Rs 980 per share.

The other two IPOs to open for subscription today are - Sigachi IPO and SJS Enterprises IPO. The former is priced in the range of Rs 161 to Rs 163, while the latter is priced in the range of Rs 531 to R s542.

Meanwhile, Nykaa IPO, which closes for subscription today, was subscribed 4.82x at the end of Day 2. Fino Payments Bank IPO was subscribed 51 per cent at the end of Day 1, with retail quota the highest at 2.73x.

Global cues

The US ended modestly higher on Friday. Dow Jones advanced 0.7 per cent. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2 per cent, while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq advanced 0.3 per cent each. T

This morning in Asia, Nikkei had rallied 2 per cent, and Shanghai Composite was up 0.8 per cent. The S&P/ASX200 Kospi, Straits Times and Taiwan Weighted indices were also up 0.6 per cent each. The Hang Seng, however, was down 0.4 per cent.