JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Market Ahead Podcast, Nov 1: Factors that could guide markets this week
Business Standard

MARKETS: Indices eye firm start; Policybazaar, 2 other IPOs to open today

Stock market LIVE: While Sigachi and SJS Enterprises' IPOs will open today, Nykaa's issue will close and Fino Payments Bank's PO will enter its second day today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Q2 results | IRCTC

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Stock market

LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices may look to bounce back as indicated by the SGX Nifty. At 08:00 AM, the November futures quoted at 17,784 as against a close of 17,715 on the NSE on Friday.

Earnings today
IRCTC, HDFC, Tata Motors, Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Consumer Care, Chambal Fertilisers, SCI and Sun Pharma Advanced Research are some of the major companies scheduled to announce September quarter numbers today.

Primary Market action
Policybazaar's (PB Fintech Ltd) Rs 5,709.72-crore IPO will open for subscription today in the price band of Rs 940 to Rs 980 per share.

The other two IPOs to open for subscription today are - Sigachi IPO and SJS Enterprises IPO. The former is priced in the range of Rs 161 to Rs 163, while the latter is priced in the range of Rs 531 to R s542.

Meanwhile, Nykaa IPO, which closes for subscription today, was subscribed 4.82x at the end of Day 2. Fino Payments Bank IPO was subscribed 51 per cent at the end of Day 1, with retail quota the highest at 2.73x.

Global cues
The US markets ended modestly higher on Friday. Dow Jones advanced 0.7 per cent. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2 per cent, while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq advanced 0.3 per cent each. T

This morning in Asia, Nikkei had rallied 2 per cent, and Shanghai Composite was up 0.8 per cent. The S&P/ASX200 Kospi, Straits Times and Taiwan Weighted indices were also up 0.6 per cent each. The Hang Seng, however, was down 0.4 per cent.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, November 01 2021. 08:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU