MARKET LIVE: Indices may see gap-up start; all eyes on Economic Survey 2021
Stock market LIVE updates: As per a Bloomberg report, India is predicting that the economy will expand 11 per cent in the year starting April
As per a Bloomberg report, India is predicting that the economy will expand 11 per cent in the year starting April on hopes that vaccine roll out will contain the pandemic, while low-interest rates and measures to lure investment will spur business activity.
The forecast for next year is in line with the International Monetary Fund’s estimate for 11.5% expansion.
Global cues
In the overnight session, US stocks closed higher, bouncing from sharp losses in the prior session, thanks to a broad rally as earnings season got off to a strong start and fears lessened around hedge funds selling long positions to cover shorts. A surprise drop in jobless claims also boosted the sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.99 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.98 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5 per cent.
Tracking the gains on Wall Street, Asian markets too staged a rebound. Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.3 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.7 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.9 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
