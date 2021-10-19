MARKET LIVE: Indices eye fresh record highs at open; HUL, SBI in focus

JUST IN
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Indian benchmark indices look set to extend their winning run to the eight-day in a row, with the BSE barometer Sensex eyeing the 62,000-mark, riding on the back of strong earnings momentum and firm global cues. At 8:10 AM, SGX Nifty was at 18,565 levels, up 80 points.

Earnings today

Thirty three companies are slated to post the September quarter numbers today, including Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, 5paisa Capital, ACC, DCM Shriram, Heidelbergcement India, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, L&T Technology Services and Rallis India.

Analysts expect HUL to post low double-digit growth in September quarter revenue between 10 per cent and 15 per cent, while the bottom line may rise by 8-10 per cent on a year-on-year basis. READ PREVIEW HERE

Global cues
Japan’s Topix index and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.2 per cent each. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.5 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.4 per cent. In the overnight session, the Dow Jones fell 0.1 per cent but the S&P 500 gained 0.34 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.84 per cent as technology shares rallied.

First Published: Tue, October 19 2021. 08:15 IST

